Hot weather persists in Haryana, Punjab; Chandigarh sizzles at 43.9 deg C

Hot weather conditions continued unabated in Haryana and Punjab on Tuesday with the maximum temperatures hovering above normal limits at most places.
Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a high of 43.9 degrees Celsius, according to the meteorological department.
In Haryana, Hisar saw a high of 45 degrees Celsius, while Sirsa's maximum temperature settled at 45 degrees Celsius.
Rohtak recorded a maximum of 44.1 degrees Celsius, Bhiwani experienced a high of 44 degrees Celsius while Gurugram's maximum temperature settled at 42.6 degrees Celsius.
Ambala and Karnal also experienced sweltering heat with the maximum temperature in both towns settling at 44.1 and 43.6 degrees Celsius.
In Punjab, Amritsar sizzled at a high of 45.2 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature in Ludhiana and Patiala settled at 44.2 and 44.6 degrees Celsius.
Bathinda recorded a high of 44.4 degrees Celsius while Jalandhar also experienced a hot day as the maximum temperature there settled at 43.9 degrees Celsius.
