'How many Kashmiri Pandits relocated in 8 years', Kejriwal asks BJP

-
ALSO READ
'The Kashmir Files' director Vivek Agnihotri to get 'Y' category security
'The Kashmir Files' hits yet another milestone, enters Rs 200-crore club
Upload 'The Kashmir Files' on YouTube: Kejriwal to BJP MLAs
'The Kashmir Files' team meets PM Modi, receives appreciation for the film
Our many forgotten files
-
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday attacked the BJP for "doing politics" over Kashmiri Pandits' exodus, asking how many of them the party had been able to relocate to the valley.
He also again suggested that the film, 'The Kashmir Files', should be uploaded on YouTube and proceeds so far earned from it should be spent on the welfare of Kashmiri Pandits.
"Was a single Kashmiri Pandit family relocated to valley by BJP in last 8 yrs? Kejriwal asked the BJP.
BJP is doing politics over the issue. We demand 'The Kashmir Files' film to be uploaded on YouTube. The money earned from it should be spent on welfare of Kashmiri Pandits," he said during the post budget press conference.
The suggestion was first made by him on Thursday, when during an assembly session he criticised the move of making the film tax-free, and suggested the filmmaker to just upload it on YouTube for all to see free of cost.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU