PM of Nepal, Sher Bahadur Deuba, will be visiting India from April 1-3

-
ALSO READ
Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba to visit India for 3 days from April 1
Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba on three-day visit to India next week
Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba 'likely' to visit India in early January
Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba secures second tenure as party president
Deuba thanks Modi for evacuating 4 Nepali nationals under 'Operation Ganga'
-
Nepalese Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba will pay a three-day visit to India from April 1 with an aim to further strengthen bilateral ties, people familiar with the development said on Saturday.
Deuba will hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 2, they said.
Besides official engagements in Delhi, the Nepalese prime minister is also scheduled to visit Varanasi.
This will be Deuba's first bilateral visit abroad after becoming the prime minister in July 2021.
He visited India in each of his four earlier stints as the prime minister of Nepal. His last visit to India in his capacity as the prime minister was in 2017.
The people cited above said Deuba's visit to India is in the tradition of periodic high-level exchanges between the two countries.
"It would give an opportunity to both sides to review the entire gamut of bilateral relations, including development and economic partnership, trade, cooperation in the health sector, power, connectivity, people-to-people links and other issues of mutual interest," said one of the people.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU