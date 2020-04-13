How states are ensuring food reaches from farm to fork during lockdown

Following an order from the Prime Minister on Saturday in his meeting with state chief ministers, the agro marketing machinery across the country has been geared up to activate the supply chain from the farm to retail dealer during the next phase of the

So far, farmers in almost every state were citing difficulties in harvesting and selling their crops. Some states have started direct procurement while others have resolved these issues.

Most big rabi producing states of North India such as Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan have staggered their procurement to enable farmers to come in batches so that there is no overcrowding. The Union Government has also set up a call centre to coordinate inter-state movement of farm commodities.

Maharashtra: MOving swiftly to restore the mandis

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting with APMCs and mathadi leaders to convince their members to resume work and help open mandis. Discussions were being held till late evening to finalise detailed operational guidelines for solving issues faced by farmers and traders along with other concerns. Following the meetihg, it has been decided that the Vashi grain mandi will start in the next few days, while efforts are on to restart the vegetable mandi and other markets in the state.

Gujarat to issue Standard Operating Procedure

In Gujarat many market yards or APMCs are closed. The State has told them to resume on Wednesday and comply with state guidelines. Not all the markets are prepared, however. A few like Gondal, one of the largest in the state, has said that if proper functional arrangement are made then their traders are prepared to go to farmers’ doorsteps to buy produce.

"We understand that there have been supply issues at the end-consumer's level. Now that the APMCs are supposed to start from April 15, the government is in the process of finalising a standard operating procedure to ensure supplies are not affected, yet proper care is maintained to prevent spread of Covid-19. Factors like volume of load and number of people among other things are being considered," Manish Bhardwaj, Secretary - Agriculture, Farmers Welfare & Co-operation Department, Government of Gujarat told Business Standard.

UP deploys 40,000 vans and carts

The Uttar Pradesh government has deployed more than 40,000 motorised vans and manual carts for door-to-door delivery of fruits and vegetables during the period, according to the state's additional chief secretary Awanish Kumar Awasthi.

Besides, the government had already ordered for the unhindered supply of harvested wheat, oilseeds and pulses to the 250-odd notified mandis in the state.

Farmers have also been allowed to sell directly to farm producers’ organisations. The UP government will pick up 5.5 million tonnes of wheat at MSP for which it has set up 5,500 purchase centres and issue online tokens so that there is no crowding in the markets.

Telangana procuring directly from farmers

The Telangana government is ensuring adequate movement of trucks from Krishnapatnam port, the entry point of edible oils and dals into the state, according to commissioner marketing Laxmi Bai.

At the back end, the government is procuring rice and maize directly from farmers from 6,000-odd purchase centres across the state. Paddy procured by the government is being sent to rice mills from where the grain is made available to FCI and the state Civil Supply Corporation for distribution through PDS.

The agriculture marketing department operates around 345 Rythubazars, besides mobile vans for sale of vegetables to consumers. These Rythubazars have been receiving close to 4,000 tonnes of vegetables every day.

Andhra Pradesh fixed retail price caps

The state government has determined the retail price limits if all the major agriculture commodities and officials say Andhra Pradesh has sufficient stocks of dals and other commodities for the next few weeks.

The state is also taking steps to ensure movement of trucks carrying dals and wheat flour and other commodities from Maharashtra and Hyderabad to keep maintain supply in the local markets.

The agriculture marketing department has set up 200 Rythubazars in addition to the 100 existing ones for the sale of vegetables. The department is also operating 300 vans to sell the vegetables in towns and colonies, said the agriculture marketing department official Israr Ahmed, who is the CEO of Rythubazars.

In AP too, the government is procuring the entire paddy and maize from farmers in the rabi season. The government has also set minimum support price for various horticulture crops including banana and lemon this time around.

Tamil Nadu to extend financial support for procurement

Tamil Nadu has made arrangements for commencement of plantation of seedlings for the ‘summer’ paddy crop, and has announced loans for procurement agencies to buy produce directly at farmers’ doorstep at fixed fair prices.

The state also announced loans of Rs 10 lakh to agencies for procuring fruit and vegetables directly from farmers, and the horticulture department has started an e-commerce door-delivery platform. In addition, intra-State and inter-State transportation of harvesting machines and horticultural equipment has also been allowed, according to Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary K Shanmugam.

There are fixed timings for unloading goods at retail shops in the morning and at wholesale shops in afternoon.

The Chennai Corporation announced plans to roll out 7,000 mobile grocery units across the city last week. Koyambedu wholesale market is offering assorted vegetable and fruit packs on doorstep delivery.

Punjab for extended procurement operations

For procurement and sale of foodgrains the entire operation will be scattered over a 10-week period instead of three weeks normally. Farmers will be given chits mentioning the specific day and time when they can come and sell their produce. "When the crop used to come to mandi, it would take 2-3 weeks with the entire government of India pressed into this. It is the largest food procurement operation undertaken anywhere in the world. However, this year, instead of finishing it in three weeks, we are going to do staggered purchase in 2.5 months to ensure social distancing."

Centres for purchasing produce from farmers also increased to around 3,691 in the state by converting 1,824 rice mills in to centers. Similar arrangement has also been put in place in Rajasthan and Haryana as well, where too wheat procurement has started.

West Bengal still tinkering with

With the rice harvest season nearing, the West Bengal government has announced the creation of an app that will obviate the need for farmers to come to the markets to sell their produce -- the government will procure it from their homes. Farmers continue to have a tough time in t he state, though. Wholesale many markets are still shut. In West Bengal, the state government runs chain of fair-price field produce stalls. Of 187 such stalls, only 32 are open.

MP to home deliver to houses

Madhya Pradesh plans direct delivery of horticulture products. Wheat procurement has started and special arrangements have been made to ensure farmers come in batches, while the state government has allowed door-to-door procurement.

Delhi vegetable mandis

The vegetable market of Azadpur in Delhi, which is among the biggest in Asia, has introduced a system of odd-even and staggered timings at the mandi and at Delhi Okhla mandi, another big market. Traders have been told to bring just one truck daily to avoid overcrowding. Odd-even rules may also be implemented at other wholesale markets as well.

Odisha relaxes fisheries norms

The Odisha government has relaxed some restrictions for agriculture, fisheries and allied activities during the second phase of in the state from April 15.

(Contributed by Sanjeeb Mukherjee, Virendra Rawat, Vinay Umarji, T E Narasimhan, Dasarath Reddy, Dilasha Seth abd Namrata Acharya)