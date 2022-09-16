How the Nizams 'stole' Hyderabad: Understanding origins of Asaf Jah dynasty

On September 17, 1948, the state of Hyderabad was liberated from the rule of Nizam. The ruled the state for 224 years, from 1724 to 1948. In the period, seven of the Asaf Jahi dynasty presided over the throne. The seventh, Asaf Jah Mir Osman Ali Khan, signed the instrument of accession, and became a part of India.

Where did come from?

Hailing from Samarkand in Uzbekistan, Asaf Jahi was originally a Turkic dynasty. The grandfather of the first Nizam, Khaja Abid, visited India for the first time in 1655 and presented himself at the court of Aurangzeb, then Mughal king of India.

was impressed by Abid and awarded him the robe of honour. After returning from Mecca, Abid agreed to serve at Aurangzeb's court. This was the start of a long alliance between the Nizams and the .





In 1657, gave Abid an important position in his army and gave him the responsibility to fight the war of succession against his brothers. Abid won the war for .

Happy about his performance, the Mughal ruler made Abid the governor of Ajmer and gave him the title of Qalich Khan. Khan died in 1687, fighting a war at Golconda.

Aurangzeb subsequently gained control over Golconda and later . With the conquest, the Mughal empire was established across the subcontinent.

Qalich Khan's grandson Qamaruddin caught Aurangzeb's eye with his skill as a warrior. He was conferred the title of Chin Qalich Khan by the ruler.

In 1713, Aurangzeb's grandson Farukh Siyar gave him the title of Nizam-ul-Mulk Fateh Jung and made him the subedar of six provinces.

After several wars in the Deccan, Qamaruddin established himself as the supreme leader of the region. He gained the title of Asaf Jah. In 1724, he became an independent ruler, and from then on, the dynasty ruled till 1948.

List of seven Nizams:

Nizam-ul-Mulk Asaf Jah I (1724–48) Nizam Ali Khan Asaf Jah II (1762–1803) Mir Akbar Ali Khan Sikandar Jah Asaf Jah III (1803–29) Mir Farkhunda Ali Khan Nasirud-Daula Asaf Jah IV (1829–57) Mir Tahniyat Khan Afzal-ud-Daula Asaf Jah V (1857–69) Mir Mahbub Ali Khan Bahadur Asaf Jah VI (1869–1911) Mir Osman Ali Khan Bahadur Asaf Jah VII (1911–67)

Osman Ali Khan, the Nizam at the time of India's independence, was pronounced the world's richest man by TIME magazine in the 1940s. His net worth was estimated at $2 billion. It would have been around $34 billion today.

After Osman Ali Khan's death, Mukarram Jah became the titular Nizam of Hyderabad in 1967. In 1971, the government abolished the privy purse and abolished the monarchy in its earlier form. He could have been the eighth Nizam.

What role did the Nizams play in developing Hyderabad?

Throughout their rule, the Nizams played an important role in developing Hyderabad.

Asaf Jah IV played a crucial role in setting up the judicial and civil administration of the state. During his reign, which started in 1829, the state faced severe natural disasters, including floods and cyclones.

Khan divided that state into 16 districts and appointed a taluqdar for each district to oversee the administration. Under his rule, in 1856, Hyderabad became the first state in the country to ban the practice of sati.

Asaf Jah V facilitated the introduction of railways to the state by donating land for the Bombay-Madras railway line in 1860. Asaf Jah VI followed his predecessor and established several cotton and silk industries in the region.

Asaf Jah VII played a major role in setting up the Osmania University in Hyderabad in 1917. The university continues to be a top-tier educational institute in India. It was under his rule, in 1921, that the judiciary was separated from the executive.

In 1911, he abolished the death penalty for civilians.

Osman Ali Khan also donated a considerable amount of money to several educational institutes like Benaras Hindu University, Lady Harding Medical College, Aligarh Muslim University, and Tagore's Santiniketan.

How did Hyderabad become a part of India?

After India's independence in 1947, the princely states were given an option to join India or Pakistan or stay independent. Asaf Jah VII decided to remain independent.

However, the rising threat of militancy by Razakars and the Telangana uprising put civilians in danger. The government of India launched "Operation Polo" on September 13, 1948, to merge the state with India.

On September 17, 1948, the Nizam declared a ceasefire and signed the instrument of accession with India. Hyderabad became a part of India, and continues to be so today.