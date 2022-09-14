Hyderabad to commemorate 75 years of liberation with year-long celebrations

will celebrate " Liberation Day" to commemorate 75 years of state in a year-long celebration. The celebrations will start on September 17, 2022, and end on September 17, 2023.

"The objective is to make the current generation, both from the region under consideration and the rest of India, aware of the story of resistance, valour, and sacrifice," the Centre said in a release.

At the time of partition in 1947, the princely states of India were under subsidiary alliances with the British. On July 18, 1947, the British passed the India Act 1947, allowing states to opt for full .

By 1948, most princely states had acceded to India or Pakistan. Hyderabad's ruler, Mir Osman Ali Khan, opted to stay independent. The state, however, was seeing a rise of Razakars, a voluntary paramilitary force.

"Although the rest of India celebrated freedom on August 15, the people of Samstan had to wait for the then home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's initiation of direct police action, 'Operation Polo', 13 months after Indian independence, to achieve freedom."

"While the states of Maharashtra and already commemorate this day as Liberation Day and Karnataka- Liberation Day, respectively, the 75th year celebrations of Hyderabad Liberation provide us with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to commemorate it across the three states in a way that honours the sacrifices made by the martyrs," the Centre said.

In September 1948, then home minister Vallabhbhai Patel launched "Operation Polo". Subsequently, Khan signed the instrument of accession and became a part of India.

The celebrations will be launched in Hyderabad on September 17. Union minister G Kishan Reddy will be the chief guest of the event. Chief ministers of Telangana, Maharashtra, and will also attend the event.