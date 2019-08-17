How this company uses solar dehydration to boost shelf life of vegetables

Little did Vaibhav Tidke know that a daily childhood ritual of visiting the local vegetable vendors could sow the seeds of a technological innovation in his mind, which would then culminate into a startup idea and change the lives of farmers in general, and women farmers in particular, in India.

In 2008, when Tidke was in the final year at Mumbai’s Institute of Chemical Technology, he came up with the idea of creating a technology that could aid these two categories of people and in a sustainable manner. Women micro-entrepreneurs at S4S In 2014, ...