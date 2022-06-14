How to file EPFO e-nomination online via UAN; check steps and features

-
In March 2022, the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) announced the e-nomination process for Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) account holders to ensure social security for their families and nominees. Members can file their e-nomination online via Universal Account Number (UAN) on EPFO's official website at epfindia.gov.in.
For EPFO users, filing an e-nomination through UAN requires only self-declaration and one needn't submit physical documents or approvals while filing or revising their EPF nomination. In fact, necessary changes can be made by logging into their EPFO accounts.
EPFO has not fixed any deadline for filing e-nomination and it is not mandatory for filing advance claims.
Purpose
It is necessary to file EPFO e-nomination to check Provident Fund (PF) account balance, pension (EPS), and Employees' Deposit-Linked Insurance Scheme (EDLI) up to Rs 7,00,000 for qualified family members. Moreover, there will be paperless and faster online claim settlements by nominees, when needed.
Steps to file EPFO e-nomination online via UAN
. Log onto the official website of EPFO at epfindia.gov.in
. Click on the 'services' tab on the homepage and select 'for employees' option in the dropdown
. Click on 'Member UAN/Online Service (OCS/OTCP)'
. Log in with EPFO UAN credentials and password
. Click on ‘e-nomination’ under the ‘manage’ tab
' Provide Details' tab will appear then click on 'save' option
. Click on 'yes' to update the family declaration
. Click on ‘Nomination Details’ to declare the total amount of share
. Click on ‘Save EPF/EDLI nomination' option
. In the end, click on 'E-sign', an OTP will be generated, submit the OTP received on Aadhaar-linked mobile number
. Your EPFO e-nomination will be completed
What is EPF?
EPF is a mandatory savings scheme started under the Employees’ Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952. The employee and the employer contribute to the scheme on a monthly basis in equal proportion. The scheme covers all organisations in which 20 or more people are employed.
