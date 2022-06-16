Huge rush for refilling vehicles in Kashmir amid rumours of fuel shortage

-
ALSO READ
Diesel price for bulk users hiked Rs 25/litre; pvt retailers fear closure
Centre working with Delhi, Mumbai police, says Vaishnaw on 'Bulli Bai'
Indian Oil Corporation, Adani Total Gas top bidders for city gas licenses
Petrol, diesel price hike on wait-and-watch mode, CNG rates increased
Meta now blocks key Russian media outlets RT, Sputnik in EU
-
Massive queues of vehicles could be seen at fuel stations in Kashmir on Thursday as people scrambled to fill up the tanks in the wake of rumours that the country is facing shortage of fuel, officials said.
Hundreds of vehicles were lined up at almost every fuel station, waiting for their turn to be refilled, leading to traffic jams in some parts of the city and elsewhere in the valley as well, the officials said.
Police and traffic police officials were seen regulating the movement of vehicles at some fuel stations where some motorists turned unruly while waiting for their turn.
A police official said there were some minor altercations and the issues were resolved amicably.
The rush for refilling the cars and vehicles began after rumours started circulating on social media that the country is facing shortage of fuel.
A senior marketing official at the Indian Oil Corporation Limited took to Twitter to allay the fears the of people but to no avail.
"Dear esteemed customers, we reiterate that there is sufficient product availability and supplies to retail outlets are being met inline with demand. Request not to panic at all. We reassure our full commitment to serve you at all times without interruption," Director Marketing of the IOCL tweeted.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU