Agnipath scheme: Army to recruit 40,000 soldiers in coming months

-
ALSO READ
'Agnipath' scheme: Govt unveils radical changes in recruitment of soldiers
'Incompetent': Rahul Gandhi questions govt on stalled army recruitment
Tour of Duty: With Agnipath scheme, a chance for youth to join armed forces
Stop compromising dignity, valour of armed forces: Rahul on 'Agnipath'
New MoD short-service model recruits 'Agniveers' for four-year tenures
-
A day after the government unveiled the ambitious "Agnipath" scheme for recruitment of soldiers in the Army, Navy and the Air Force largely on a four-year short-term contractual basis, the Indian Army on Wednesday said it will recruit 40,000 soldiers in the coming months.
"The Indian Army will recruit 25,000 'Agniveers' in the next 180 days and the process for recruitment of the remaining 15,000 will begin a month after that," Vice Chief of Army Staff Lt General B S Raju told PTI.
He further said that the recruitment drive will be in all the 773 districts throughout the country.
"It will cover every district of the country," he added.
Gen Raju said that the defence minister is empowered to make necessary changes according to operational requirements.
The "Agnipath" scheme is being seen as a major overhaul of the decades-old selection process to bring in fitter and younger troops to deal with future security challenges facing the nation.
Under the scheme, around 46,000 soldiers between the ages of 17 and a half years and 21 years will be recruited this year into the three services, the defence ministry had said on Tuesday.
The recruitment will be based on an "all-India, all-class" basis that is set to change the composition of some regiments that recruit youths from specific regions as well as castes.
After completion of the four-year tenure of the recruits, the scheme provides for retaining 25 per cent of each specific batch for regular service, based on organisational requirements and policies promulgated by the armed forces from time to time.
The four-year tenure under the new scheme will include around six months to eight months of training periods.
Raju said the recruitment will give a younger profile to the Army and they will also quickly adapt to new technologies.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU