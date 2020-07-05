Human trial stage of vaccine 'marks beginning of the end' of Covid-19: Govt

-
As India races to bring a vaccine for Covid-19 by mid August, the government on Sunday said that it was entering the human trial stage which "marks the beginning of the end".
Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and Zydus Cadila's ZyCov-D vaccine are India's own efforts to bring a vaccine for this pandemic. Along with the two Indian efforts, the world over, 11 out of 140 vaccine candidates have entered the human trial phase.
The government also said that six Indian companies were working on a vaccine for Covid-19.
Allaying speculations about India's ability, the Ministry of Science and Technology said, "In the past years, India has emerged as one of the significant vaccine manufacturing hubs. Indian manufacturers account for 60 per cent of vaccine supplies made to UNICEF." It added that regardless of which nation comes up with the Covid vaccine, they will have to depend on India for its ability for mass production.
Talking about how Covaxin works, the ministry in a press statement explained, "The Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN uses the virus isolated from an Indian patient by the National Institute of Virology to develop the inactivated virus vaccine."
Earlier on July 2, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) head Dr Balram Bhargava wrote to 12 trial sites for the Covid-19 vaccine candidate, Covaxin, stating that all clinical trials need to be completed by August 15.
