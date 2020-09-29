Delhi Jal Board issues notices to govt depts over bills worth Rs 6,811 cr

-
Delhi Jal Board vice-chairman Raghav Chadha on Tuesday said the DJB has issued notices to several central government departments, including Railways and Delhi Police, and municipal corporations asking them to clear dues amounting to Rs 6,811 crore within 30 days.
Addressing a press conference, Chadha said the notices were also issued to the Central Public Works Department and the Delhi Development Authority between September 1 and September 15.
He said the COVID-19 pandemic has hit the economy hard and governments across the country were facing financial challenges.
"Is it imperative that these outstanding dues are paid so that the DJB can deal with the financial challenges," he said.
"Railways owes Rs 3,283 crore to the DJB for the services provided by it...the Delhi Police is yet to pay bills worth Rs 614 crore, while CPWD has to clear dues amounting to Rs 190 crore," Chadha claimed.
"The DDA owes Rs 128 crore, East Delhi Municipal Corporation Rs 49 crore, North Delhi Municipal Corporation Rs 2,466 crore and South Delhi Municipal Corporation Rs 81 crore," the DJB vice-chairman said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
