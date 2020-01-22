Hyderabad ranks 14th globally in housing price appreciation: Knight Frank

-
Hyderabad has ranked 14th among 150 cities in the Knight Frank's Global Residential Cities Index Q3 2019, with an appreciation of 9% in residential prices on a YoY basis in the third quarter of 2019 calendar year.
Among other Indian cities that have seen appreciation in home prices, New Delhi and Bengaluru stood at 70th and 94th ranks, respectively.
Budapest leads the index, with the highest annual growth rate of 24%, followed by Xi'an and Wuhan in China at 15.9% and 14.9 per cent, respectively.
