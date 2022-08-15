I-Day 2022: Ambika Soni unfurls national flag at Congress headquarters

Senior leader and Working Committee member Ambika Soni on Monday unfurled the flag at the AICC headquarters on the 75th as party president Sonia Gandhi was down with Covid.

Former president Rahul Gandhi was present at the function. He was flanked by senior leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma.

Other senior leaders present on the occasion included party general secretaries K C Venugopal and Jairam Ramesh, treasurer Pawan Kumar Bansal and party veteran Mohsina Kidwai.

Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were not present at the party headquarters as both tested Covid positive last week.

While Vadra said on August 10 that she had contracted Covid, Sonia Gandhi tested positive three days later.

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge is also infected with Covid and missed the celebrations.

