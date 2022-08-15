JUST IN
Low-intensity earthquake of 2.5 magnitude hits Himachal Pradesh's Chamba

A low-intensity earthquake shook Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district on Monday, the meteorological department said.

Press Trust of India  |  Shimla 

Earthquake. Representative image by Shutterstock

A low-intensity earthquake shook Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district on Monday, the meteorological department said.

There was no report of any casualty or damage to property, officials said.

The epicentre of the earthquake of magnitude 2.5 was at a depth of 10 km in Chamba district, the department said, adding tremors were felt in and around the district at 7.10 am.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, August 15 2022. 12:27 IST

