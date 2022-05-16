I pray for Sikkim's progress in the years to come: Shah on statehood day

-
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday wished citizens of Sikkim on their statehood day, praying for the state's progress in the upcoming years.
"Greetings to our hardworking sisters and brothers of Sikkim on their statehood day. This state is known for its great culture and immense natural beauty. I pray for Sikkim's progress in the years to come," Shah tweeted.
On May 16, 1975, Sikkim became the 22nd state of India. Each year, it marks the occasion with a holiday and a series of events. Monday marks 47 years since Sikkim officially became a state of India.
On May 15, 1975, then President of India, Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed, signed a constitutional amendment, and, a day later, Sikkim became the 22nd state of India.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind as well as several Ministers also extended their best wishes to the state and people of Sikkim on the occasion.
