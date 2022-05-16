Mercury dips slightly in MP, respite from heatwave likely soon: IMD

Residents of are likely to get a respite from the severe hot weather this week as the temperature has started going down and the mercury is expected to dip further over the next few days, a MeT official said on Monday.

On Saturday, Nowgaon and Khajuraho in Chhatarpur district sizzled at 48 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature at both the places slightly dipped to 47 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

The mercury is expected to go down further from Tuesday. The temperature is likely to fall by two to four degrees Celsius in the next three days, P K Saha, senior meteorologist with the India Meteorological Department's Bhopal office, told PTI.

On the slight change in weather, he said a north-south trough was running from west Uttar Pradesh to south-west which is clouding some parts of the state.

The ongoing may be in its last leg as the IMD has already announced that the southwest monsoon, considered as the lifeline of India's agri-based economy, is likely to bring the first showers to Kerala by May 27, five days earlier than the normal onset date, he said.

The monsoon is likely to arrive in by mid-June, the official said.

On Sunday, the severe was observed only in two places - Nowgaon and Khajuraho - in the state and it appears to be abating now, he said.

Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal and Jabalpur on Sunday recorded the maximum temperature of 43.9 degree Celsius (three degrees above normal), Indore 41.4 degrees Celsius (one degree above normal) and Gwalior 46.6 degrees Celsius (five degrees above normal), he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)