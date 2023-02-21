JUST IN
Unruly air passenger behaviour incidents under control, says DGCA chief
Urgent and accelerated efforts needed for universal eye coverage: WHO
After EC's symbol ruling, Shinde's Shiv Sena faction gets Parliament office
I-T depatment searches packaging major Uflex premises across country
Kerala HC rejects plea claiming arrest, detention for waving black flags
BJP always stands for righteousness, says Nadda in poll-bound Karnataka
Symptom and viral rebound rare after untreated COVID-19 infection: Study
CPM Kerala continues to attack Jamaat-e-Islami over talks with RSS
SC to hear on Feb 24 plea of Patna HC judges over closure of GPF accounts
CBI searches 30 locations in Punjab in corruption probe against FCI
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Kerala HC rejects plea claiming arrest, detention for waving black flags
icon-arrow-left
After EC's symbol ruling, Shinde's Shiv Sena faction gets Parliament office
Business Standard

I-T depatment searches packaging major Uflex premises across country

Around 60-70 premises, including the company offices and linked premises in Delhi, Noida (Uttar Pradesh), Jammu and Kashmir, Gujarat, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, are being covered

Topics
Uflex | IT dept | Packaging sector

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Uflex booth at Make In India Week
File Photo: Uflex booth

The Income Tax Department on Tuesday conducted searches at multiple premises linked to packaging major Uflex as part of an alleged tax evasion investigation against the company, officials said.

Around 60-70 premises, including the company offices and linked premises in Delhi, Noida (Uttar Pradesh), Jammu and Kashmir, Gujarat, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, are being covered, they said.

No immediate reaction from the company on PTI's queries was available.

According to the company's information available on its e-portal, it is "India's largest flexible packaging materials and solutions company and a leading global polymer sciences corporation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Uflex

First Published: Tue, February 21 2023. 14:23 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU