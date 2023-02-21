I-T depatment searches packaging major Uflex premises across country

The Income Tax Department on Tuesday conducted searches at multiple premises linked to packaging major as part of an alleged tax evasion investigation against the company, officials said.

Around 60-70 premises, including the company offices and linked premises in Delhi, Noida (Uttar Pradesh), Jammu and Kashmir, Gujarat, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, are being covered, they said.

No immediate reaction from the company on PTI's queries was available.

According to the company's information available on its e-portal, it is "India's largest flexible packaging materials and solutions company and a leading global polymer sciences corporation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)