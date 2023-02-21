SC to hear on Feb 24 plea of Patna HC judges over closure of GPF accounts

The agreed to hear on Friday a plea by judges of the Patna claiming that their General Provident Fund (GPF) accounts have been closed.

The matter came before a bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices Krishna Murari and P S Narasimha.

A lawyer mentioned the matter before the bench, saying GPF accounts of seven judges has been closed and sought early hearing in the matter.

"What? GPF account stopped of judges? Who is the petitioner? List on Friday," the CJI said.

