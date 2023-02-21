JUST IN
Digital transactions will soon exceed cash in India, says PM Modi
Arunachal plays vital role in country's social, economic development: Prez
People here are welcoming and supportive, say migrants in Nagaland
SC agrees to hear Uddhav Thackeray faction's plea against EC decision
Rewriting Roald Dahl's work: What, why, how and the story behind it
North India may face above-normal maximum temperature for next 3 days: IMD
India reports 95 new coronavirus cases; active tally rises to 1,921
Maharashtra CM Shinde calls national executive meeting of Shiv Sena
Infectious diseases a near-term concern in quake-hit Turkey, Syria: ECDC
Government monetised enemy properties worth Rs 3,400 crore, says official
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
CBI searches 30 locations in Punjab in corruption probe against FCI
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

SC to hear on Feb 24 plea of Patna HC judges over closure of GPF accounts

The matter came before a bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices Krishna Murari and P S Narasimha

Topics
Supreme Court | High Court | Patna HC

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Raise coverage under food security Act: Supreme Court tells Centre

The Supreme Court agreed to hear on Friday a plea by judges of the Patna High Court claiming that their General Provident Fund (GPF) accounts have been closed.

The matter came before a bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices Krishna Murari and P S Narasimha.

A lawyer mentioned the matter before the bench, saying GPF accounts of seven judges has been closed and sought early hearing in the matter.

"What? GPF account stopped of judges? Who is the petitioner? List on Friday," the CJI said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Supreme Court

First Published: Tue, February 21 2023. 13:34 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU