JUST IN
Mulayam Singh Yadav admitted to critical care unit: Medanta Hospital
IAF aircraft scramble after bomb threat in Iranian passenger flight
Made-in-India light combat helicopters 'Prachand' inducted into IAF
DHFL case: Delhi court dismisses statutory bail plea of Wadhawan brothers
Alzheimer's-related deaths in India increased 5 times in 30 years
Increasing private wards at AIIMS can help bolster revenue: Chintan Shivir
India initiates anti-dumping probe into import of Chinese laser machines
Appointment on compassionate ground is a concession not a right: SC
Assembly bypolls for seven vacant seats in six states on Nov 3: EC
Study opens way for new treatments by finding how Covid damages heart
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Made-in-India light combat helicopters 'Prachand' inducted into IAF
Business Standard

IAF aircraft scramble after bomb threat in Iranian passenger flight

The Indian Air Force on Monday said it scrambled its fighter jets following a bomb scare on a China-bound Iranian civilian plane that was flying over the Indian airspace

Topics
Indian Air Force | flight | Fighter jet

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

civil aviation
Representative Image

Delhi Police on Monday said it received a call about a bomb scare on board an Iran-China flight from the Air Traffic Control but was soon informed that it was not landing in Delhi, officials said.

Delhi Fire Services was also informed about the flight and two fire tenders were put on standby at the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

"We got a call from the ATC informing us about a bomb scare on the Tehran-China flight. But as we were making arrangements, we were informed by the ATC that the flight was not landing in Delhi," a senior police officer said.

Delhi Fire Services said the fire control room received a call regarding the bomb scare around 9.25 am.

"As per our standing operating procedure, two fire tenders along with senior officers were on standby," Deputy Chief Fire Officer Sanjay Tomar told PTI.

"All the nearby fire stations were also informed to stay alert in case extra tenders would be required. But the flight did not land in Delhi and we got an all-clear message at 10.05 am from the airport security," he said.

The Indian Air Force scrambled its fighter aircraft following the bomb scare on board the civilian plane bearing Iranian registration.

"IAF fighter aircraft were scrambled, which followed the aircraft at a safe distance. The aircraft was offered the option to land at Jaipur and then, at Chandigarh. However, the pilot declared his unwillingness to divert to either of the two airports.

"After a while, intimation was received from Tehran to disregard the bomb scare, following which, the aircraft continued on its journey towards its final destination," the IAF said.

According to ATC sources, the incident happened on the Mahan Air flight W581 that was flying from Tehran to Guangzhou.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Indian Air Force

First Published: Mon, October 03 2022. 15:49 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU