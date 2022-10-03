JUST IN
2.5 million apply for power subsidy in Delhi; more expected in coming days
Thirty-six held after communal clash over religious flag in Gujarat's Savli
Govt to raise Rs 2,500 crore for three road projects through capital market
2 labourers trapped as Gurugram building collapses during demolition
Gandhi look-alike 'Asura' idol at Kolkata puja pandal stokes controversy
Bomb threat onboard Iranian plane over Indian airspace; IAF jets scrambled
IIIT Hyderabad, Silicon Labs launch Wi-SUN network for smart city projects
Hotels sold out as 'big fat Indian weddings' recover from Covid shock
Not even one-tenth of marriages in Delhi registered in last three years
UP Police arrests PFI activist from Ayodhya for anti-national activities
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
2.5 million apply for power subsidy in Delhi; more expected in coming days
Business Standard

Redefining 'death': Organ transplants, donation may get a legal nudge

The government is considering changing the definition of "death" in the law on organ transplants

Topics
Organ Transplant | Heart transplant | BS Web Reports

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

How cardiac arrest is different from a heart attack and heart failure?

The government is considering changing the definition of "death" in the law on organ transplants. The proposed change is in the wake of an acute shortage of harvestable organs for transplantation, Livemint reported.

At present, in line with the Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Act, doctors harvest organs from a patient who is declared brain stem cell dead.

If a patient dies of natural causes, organs also stop working but in the case of brain death, the death certificate mentions the vital organs that are alive, like the heart, lungs, etc. Due to this, the patient's family thinks that the person is still alive. This difference in the definition has hampered the prospects of organ transplantation in the country.

Another challenge for doctors is to decide when is the right time to start counselling the patient's family members for consenting to organ donation.

According to doctors, organs harvested from a brain-dead person can save at least seven lives. In a metro city, at any given point of time about 10 patients are referred to intensive care units as braindead, according to the Livemint report.

Every year, many patients die on waiting lists at top hospitals to access life-saving organ transplants.

According to the report, in India, nearly 50,000 people need heart transplants, 200,000 need kidneys, and 100,000 each for liver and eye transplants every year.

Against this demand, the supply is too less due to challenges like religious sensitivities, lack of infrastructure and awareness.

Organs have a short self-life post-retrieval from the body. For instance, the heart can only be stored for up to 6 hours.

A reform in the existing law on these lines can give a push to organ donation and transplantation in India.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Organ Transplant

First Published: Mon, October 03 2022. 12:34 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU