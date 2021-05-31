IAF joins fire fighting operation as forest blaze rages in J-K's Udhampur

-
ALSO READ
Govt to provide liberal funding to make J&K power-surplus: Union minister
Massive fire breaks out at a chemical factory in Udhampur; IAF called in
Former union minister and BJP leader Chaman Lal Gupta passes away
J&K: Barring 2 districts, high-speed internet ban extended till Jan 22
Another Day in Paradise: Govt plans mega tourism event in J&K from April 11
-
The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Monday joined a fire fighting operation to control a massive forest fire in Ghordi block in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.
The fire in Daya Dhar forest started on Sunday and engulfed a vast area, damaging hundreds of trees, the officials said.
The forest protection force, along with fire department and emergency services personnel, police and civilian volunteers from nearby villages are making efforts to put off the blaze in the forest, home to various species of the wild animals and birds.
The IAF deployed its choppers with a bucket carrying thousands of litres of water early Monday morning to help douse the fire, responding to the call of Udhampur Deputy Commissioner Indu Kanwal Chib.
The officials said the cause of the fire was not known immediately but it is believed that the blaze started after the dry grass caught fire due to rising mercury.
"The exact damage caused to the green gold and the wildlife would be known only after the fire is controlled completely, a forest official said.
District Development Council (DDC) member, Ghordi, Rakesh Chander Sharma said 80 per cent of the fire was controlled and joint efforts are on to douse the flames.
"The fire has engulfed a vast forest area and the damage to wildlife is enormous. We have an endangered species of peacocks and other wild animals including leopards, deer, bears and wild pigs," Sharma, a BJP leader, said.
He said an IAF chopper joined the fire fighting operation around 7 am and had made many sorties to douse the fire.
Sharma said the fire threatened several villages, including Gorla, Jilad and Kasoori, but hailed the local volunteers who started the fire fighting operation soon after the blaze was noticed in the forest.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU