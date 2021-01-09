J&K: Barring 2 districts, high-speed internet ban extended till Jan 22

-
ALSO READ
J&K govt extends 2G mobile internet service in 18 districts till Nov 26
4G internet ban in J-K extended till Jan 8; Ganderbal, Udhampur exempted
MHA to SC: No 4G internet in J&K; will review situation after 2 months
2G internet services extended till Nov 12 in J-K, high-speed data at places
Jammu and Kashmir reports 697 fresh Covid-19 cases, tally now at 86,754
-
The ban on high-speed internet in Jammu and Kashmir will remain in force till January 22, said Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday.
The administration extended the ban on high-speed 3G and 4G internet services barring Ganderbal and Udhampur districts till January 22.
"The apprehensions of the law enforcement agencies regarding misuse of high-speed mobile data services for infiltration and for coordinating terror activities gets credence from the investigation of ongoing cases and the recent incident of interception of terrorists and recoveries of arms/ammunition, with increased activity on the International Border or Line Of Control (LoC)," the Home Department said in an order.
"Now, therefore, on consideration of the overall security scenario and the reports of the law enforcement agencies inter-alia bringing out the necessity for the continuation of speed-related restrictions on mobile data services to prevent misuse of social media as also taking note of the terror activities during the last fortnight, I, Principal Secretary to the Government, Home Department, being satisfied that it is absolutely necessary so to do, in the interest of the sovereignty and integrity of India, the Security of the State and for maintaining public order, hereby order that the directions/restrictions contained in Government Order No. 143(TSTS) of 2020 dated 25.12.2020 shall continue to remain operative till 22nd January 2021, unless modified earlier," it further stated.
Mobile internet services were suspended in Jammu on August 5 last year, in view of security concerns in the wake of the abrogation of Article 370 that granted special status to the erstwhile State.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU