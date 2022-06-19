IAF releases details on Agnipath recruitment scheme amid ongoing protests

-
The Indian Air Force on Sunday released the details of the Agnipath recruitment scheme amid the ongoing agitation and widespread protests against the scheme across several states.
The process for the recruitment will begin from June 24. The IAF document lists the eligibility, educational qualification, medical standards, assessment, leave, remuneration, life insurance cover, etc., among many other factors.
As the recruitment process is also open to those below 18 years, the enrolment form will need to be signed by the parents for those aspirants who are below 18 years of age, the IAF notification said.
"Post the period of four years, each Agniveer will go back to the society, based on organisational requirements and policies promulgated by the IAF," the document said, explaining the benefits which the government will provide to the 75 per cent who will not be retained.
"Agniveers will not have the right to be selected for further enrolment into the Armed Forces. Selection will be the exclusive jurisdiction of the government," the document said further.
The IAF said apart from the age limit (17.5 years to 23 years this year and 17.5 years to 21 years from the next), the educational qualifications, physical, and medical standards required will be detailed later.
"IAF will endeavour to maintain a centralised high quality online database of Agniveers and will follow a transparent common assessment methodology," the IAF said in the notification.
