IAF strike in PoK, SC hearings onAyodhya, Article 35A: Today's top events

Early on Tuesday morning, Pakistan claimed that the Indian Air Force jets had crossed the Line of Control and dropped payload in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Pakistan army spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor tweeted: "Indian aircrafts intruded from Muzafarabad sector. Pakistan Air Force immediately scrambled. Indian aircrafts gone back. Details to follow." [sic]. Pakistan's claim have come in the wake of tensions between the two countries following the ghastly Pulwama terror attack, in which over 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel had lost their lives. Catch our live coverage

2. Supreme Court to hear challenge to Article 35A from today

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear a batch of pleas challenging the constitutional validity of Article 35A, which provides special rights and privileges to natives of the state of Jammu and Kashmir today.

The crucial hearing assumes significance in view of the toughening stand of the state-based political parties on the sensitive issue. The state administration recently requested the top court to adjourn the hearing on the pleas on various grounds, including that there was no "elected government" in the state.

ALSO READ: Article 35A: All you need to know about it

3. SC to hear Ram-Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case today

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the politically sensitive Ayodhya's Ram-Janmabhoomi Babri Masjid land dispute matter today. It will be heard by a five-judge constitution bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices S A Bobde, D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer.

Fourteen appeals have been filed in the apex court against the 2010 Allahabad High Court judgment, delivered in four civil suits, that the 2.77-acre land in Ayodhya be partitioned equally among the three parties -- the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lala.

Yesterday, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy had moved the SC for urgent listing of his plea seeking enforcement of his fundamental right to worship at the disputed Ram Temple site. However, the CJI said, "You be present here tomorrow. We will see".

4. SC to consider review petitions on Rafale

The Supreme Court will hear two petitions seeking review of its December 14 verdict dismissing pleas for an investigation into the 36 deal. The review petition was filed by former Union ministers Yashwant Sinha and Arun Shourie and Prashant Bhushan.

The hearing will be conducted in chambers and not in open court.

The trio said the top court had relied upon "patently incorrect" claims made by the government in an unsigned note given in a sealed cover in the court. On December 14, 2018, the apex court dismissed various pleas challenging the deal between India and France for procurement of 36 Rafale jets saying there was no occasion to "really doubt the decision making process" warranting setting aside of the contract.

5. PM Modi to hold rally in Rajasthan's Churu

Prime Minister will address a public meeting in Churu district of Rajasthan today. It will be Prime Minister Modi's second public meeting in Rajasthan within four days. He had visited Tonk on February 23.

6. to address rally in Assam

Congress President will visit Guwahati today and will also hold a discussion with the Northeast Congress Coordination Committee, a forum of Congress leaders from the Northeastern states.

7. to speak at News 18's 'Rising India Summit 2019'

At 10:30 am, BJP President will speak at New 18's 'Rising India Summit 2019'. Beside, Shah will lead the party on a nationwide beneficiary outreach programme — Kamal Jyoti Sankalp and visit Tatarpur village in Ghazipur district of Uttar Pradesh. The outreach programme ahead of the impending announcement of poll dates for the Lok Sabha polls is designed as political experimentation to establish direct contact with the poor.

8. Opposition’s crucial meet in Mohali ahead of Lok Sabha Elections

Opposition parties will meet at Mohali, a suburb of Chandigarh in Punjab where a sub-committee is to be formed to evolve a common minimum programme (CPM). All top leaders, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu, are expected to attend.

9. OIC calls emergency meeting of Kashmir contact group on Pakistan's request

The Organisation of Islamic Conference (OIC) has called an emergency meeting of its Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir on Pakistan's request, reports Dawn. Sources told Dawn that the meeting will review the actions taken by the Indian government in the aftermath of the attack on security forces in Kashmir's Pulwama district.

10. Delhi court directs Robert Vadra to appear before ED today

A Delhi court has directed Robert Vadra, brother-in-law of Congress President Rahul Gandhi, to join the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) investigation in connection with a probe into a money laundering case.

Vadra, who was slated to appear before the ED at its Jamnagar office on Monday for his sixth round of questioning, did not depose before the investigating agency and has moved a separate plea before the court seeking a stay on his interrogation.

Vadra has been till date questioned for over 34 hours in connection with the case on February 6, 7, 9, 20 and 22.

The case relates to ownership of overseas assets worth 1.9 million pounds by Vadra.