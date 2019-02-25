JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

PRISM urges NHRC to monitor presence of security forces at

Infosys launches new offerings to help enterprises tap into 5G technology
Business Standard

PM Modi to hold rally in Rajasthan's Churu on Tuesday

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public meeting in Churu district of Rajasthan on Tuesday, a BJP spokesperson said.

Preparations for the rally to be held on February 26 are being done at party and administration level, he said.

It will be Prime Minister Modi's second public meeting in Rajasthan within four days. He had visited Tonk on February 23.

State Chief Secretary D B Gupta held a high-level meeting to review the preparations for the Tuesday's rally.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, February 25 2019. 18:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements