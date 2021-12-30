ICAI to oppose proposal to introduce 3 non-CA members in committee

-
ALSO READ
Can't tweak rules, or give undue relaxation due to Covid: SC on CA exams
LS likely to pass amendments to laws governing CAs, company secretaries
Sanjay Miranka joins Poonawalla Group acquired Magma Fincorp as Group CFO
Govt paid Rs 164.5 cr to Infosys for new I-T portal: Chaudhary
Infosys admitted glitches in I-T portal, resolving them: Finance Ministry
-
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has said it will oppose the Centre's proposal to introduce three non-CA members into ICAI's disciplinary committee, arguing that the move will impact fair judgement.
The government, through the Chartered Accountants, Cost and Works Accountants and the Company Secretaries (Amendment) Bill, 2021, has proposed the inclusion of two CAs and three non-CAs in the ICAI disciplinary committee.
At present, the panel comprises two non-CA nominees and three ICAI members.
The bill has been sent by Lok Sabha to a Parliamentary standing committee for scrutiny.
We oppose the proposal and will present our case before the standing committee when we are invited for hearing, ICAI vice-president Debasish Mitra told PTI on the sidelines of a programme here on Wednesday.
He said that non-CAs won't have the in-depth knowledge of accounting, which is a must for fair judgement.
Mitra also said ICAI would focus on adapting new technologies like artificial intelligence along with forensic auditing and upgrading its code of ethics.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU