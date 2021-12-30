Rebel BSP MLA Aslam Chaudhary booked for speech against PM Modi, UP CM

-
BJP leaders in Hapur have lodged a complaint with police, demanding action against local MLA Aslam Chaudhary, who allegedly used foul language against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
An FIR has been registered against Chaudhary under IPC section 505 (2) (statements creating or promoting enmity.
Somvir Singh, Station House officer (SHO) City Kotwali, Hapur, said that the matter is being investigated.
Chaudhary, who is a BSP MLA from Dhaulana constituency, had later switched over to the Samajwadi Party (SP).
He had made the remarks at a public meeting in Hapur on Monday where he reportedly said, "(Narendra) Modi, Yogi (Adityanath) and Amit Shah are afraid of our two young leaders, (SP chief) Akhilesh Yadav and (RLD chief) Jayant Chaudhury. UP will make Akhilesh and Jayant win. They are going to save our farmers, workers and women."
