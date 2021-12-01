ICG likely to induct 10 new advanced light helicopters by May 2022

-
ALSO READ
JEE-Advanced result 2021 declared: Delhi's Mridul Agarwal tops exam
HAL to manufacture first four light utility helicopters by 2022-23: Govt
Blade India to induct five new H125 helicopters, ties up with Airbus
Boost for Navy as delivery of MH-60R Seahawk multi-role helicopters begins
India closes in on chopper export to the Philippines
-
The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) is likely to induct 10 new advanced light helicopters procured from the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited by May 2022, its spokesperson said here on Wednesday.
Moreover, the ICG is planning to induct one offshore patrol vessel (OPV) in 2021 and two pollution control vessels (PCVs) by 2025, the spokesperson said here.
The ICG has concluded a contract for procurement of 16 advanced light helicopters (ALH) Mk-III from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Bengaluru, which in consonance with Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, the spokesperson said.
Out of the 16 ALH ordered, six have already been inducted into the ICG, the spokesperson noted.
The remaining 10 aircraft are likely to be inducted by May 2022, the spokesperson added.
The ICG has a total of 68 aircraft such as Dornier and ALH in its fleet currently.
It has a total of 158 ships including OPVs, FPVs, ACVs and PCVs in it fleet right now.
In addition, eight fast patrol vessels (FPVs) and 12 air cushion vehicles (ACVs) are at various stages of induction, the spokesperson noted.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU