JEE-Advanced result 2021 declared: Delhi's Mridul Agarwal tops exam

-
ALSO READ
JEE-Advanced, scheduled for July 3, postponed due to Covid situation
Goa Board's Class X exams cancelled, Class XII decision in 2 days
JEE-Advanced registrations deferred again due to delay in JEE-Mains results
JNU entrance examination to be held between Sept 20-23, says VC
ISC, ICSE Result 2021 declared on cisce.org: How to check marks
-
JEE Advanced Result 2021: The Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi has released JEE-Advanced 2021 result. The All India Rankings (AIR) of JEE Advanced 2021 has also been released. Mridul Agarwal of IIT Delhi scored top rank by obtaining 348 marks out of 360 marks. Kavya Chopra of IIT Delhi zone has topped in the female category with CRL 98. She obtained 286 marks out of 360.
Steps to check JEE Advanced Result 2021:
Step 1: Visit the official website - jeeadv.ac.in
Step 2: Click on 'JEE Advanced Result 2021' link
Step 3: Enter your registration number, date of birth, mobile number and email id
Step 4: JEE Advanced 2021 results will be displayed on the screen. Download and take a print out of the result.
Text messages will also be sent to the candidates to their registered mobile numbers.
What candidates must know about JEE Advanced Result 2021
The JEE (Advanced) 2021 was conducted by the IITs under the guidance of the Joint Admission Board (JAB) 2021. Candidates must note that qualifying in JEE Advanced (2021), filling up choices and/or participating in the joint seat allocation process does not guarantee a candidate to get admission in IITs. Admission will depend on the availability of seats during various rounds of seat allocation.
About JEE Advanced:
JEE Advanced is the second stage of Joint Entrance Examination for admission into the engineering programs of the prestigious IITs or the Indian Institutes of Technology. This exam is conducted by the 7 zonal IITs on a rotational basis as per the guidelines of IIT exam governing body - Joint Admission Board (JAB). There are a total of 23 IITs in India with approximately 11,279 seats.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor