JEE-Advanced result 2021 declared: Delhi's Mridul Agarwal tops exam

JEE Advanced Result 2021: The Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi has released JEE-Advanced 2021 result. The All India Rankings (AIR) of JEE Advanced 2021 has also been released. Mridul Agarwal of IIT Delhi scored top rank by obtaining 348 marks out of 360 marks. Kavya Chopra of IIT Delhi zone has topped in the female category with CRL 98. She obtained 286 marks out of 360.

Steps to check JEE Advanced Result 2021:

Step 1: Visit the official website - jeeadv.ac.in

Step 2: Click on 'JEE Advanced Result 2021' link

Step 3: Enter your registration number, date of birth, mobile number and email id

Step 4: JEE Advanced 2021 results will be displayed on the screen. Download and take a print out of the result.

Text messages will also be sent to the candidates to their registered mobile numbers.

What candidates must know about JEE Advanced Result 2021

The JEE (Advanced) 2021 was conducted by the IITs under the guidance of the Joint Admission Board (JAB) 2021. Candidates must note that qualifying in JEE Advanced (2021), filling up choices and/or participating in the joint seat allocation process does not guarantee a candidate to get admission in IITs. Admission will depend on the availability of seats during various rounds of seat allocation.

About JEE Advanced:

JEE Advanced is the second stage of Joint Entrance Examination for admission into the engineering programs of the prestigious IITs or the Indian Institutes of Technology. This exam is conducted by the 7 zonal IITs on a rotational basis as per the guidelines of IIT exam governing body - Joint Admission Board (JAB). There are a total of 23 IITs in India with approximately 11,279 seats.