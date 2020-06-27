ICMR has supplied Delhi labs material for 470,000 RT-PCR tests so far

The Government of India on Saturday said that the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has supplied diagnostic material for carrying out 4.7 lakh RT-PCR tests to the 12 functional labs in Delhi, till date.

The government said, "Centre has also provided 1.57 lakh RNA extraction kits essential for carrying out the test and 2.84 lakh VTMs (Viral Transport Medium) and swabs for collection of COVID-19 samples."

The ICMR has approved Antigen-based Rapid tests and supplied 50,000 such Antigen Rapid Test Kits to Government for supporting COVID-19 containment efforts.

ICMR has provided all these test kits free of cost to Delhi, the government said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)