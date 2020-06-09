ICMR sero-survey: Initial reports hint at widespread Covid-19 infection

A critical serological survey conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research (icmr) across 69 districts is likely to be made public early next week. The survey would help understand the prevalence of the Covid-19 infection amongst the general population and also impact India's unlocking strategies.



The serological (blood) test detects the presence of Covid-19 antibodies in a person which indicates whether the person has contracted the virus. It is especially helpful in understanding the spread among asymptomatic people.



Some reports suggested that about one-third of the country's population may have already been infected with the novel and many may have recovered, The preliminary findings from the serological survey were shared with the Union Cabinet secretary and also the Prime Minister's Office. According to reports, 15-30 per cent of the population has been infected and the infection rate in highly affected cities like Mumbai, Pune, etc is about 100-times more than the other hotspots.



A senior scientist in ICMR said that the findings would be made public once the entire data from all the districts has been collected. Amphan-hit West Bengal had not been able to send in data earlier. "We will make the report public once we are able to analyse the entire data set. It can be out early next week," he said. Data from at least 7 or 8 districts has not been analysed yet.

A public health expert from Ahmedabad said that while India has not officially accepted that it is in the community transmission stage, the infection is very much in local transmission mode. "The sero survey would show the extent of infection amongst asymptomatic people. The RT-PCR testing of symptomatic people is only the tip of the ice berg, as most people are asymptomatic," he added.



ICMR is conducting a serological survey to understand the spread of the disease and understand if India is in community transmission stage. The survey has been conducted in 69 districts. As on June 2, more than 34,000 individuals had been tested as part of the survey. Samples were collected from 10 hotspot cities like Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Ahmadabad, Surat, Delhi, Kolkata, Indore, Jaipur and Chennai.



This study itself was delayed after ICMR found that test kits initially imported from China were faulty. The Elisa test developed by the Pune-based National Institute of Virology was found to have higher levels of accuracy and used for the current survey.