IFFI 2022: Actor Chiranjeevi named Indian Film Personality of the Year

V-P Jagdeep Dhankhar joins Emir of Qatar in inauguration of FIFA World Cup
In a career spanning nearly four decades, Chiranjeevi has acted in more than 150 films, primarily in the Telugu film industry.

IANS  |  Panaji 

Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting Anurag Thakur announced on Sunday that the Indian Film Personality of the Year award will be conferred upon megastar Chiranjeevi.

The prestigious award was announced during the inauguration of the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) here.

In a career spanning nearly four decades, Chiranjeevi has acted in more than 150 films, primarily in the Telugu film industry.

"Greatly Delighted and Humbled at this honour, Sri @ianuragthakur! My deep gratitude to Govt of India @MIB_India @IFFIGoa @Anurag_Office and all my loving fans only because of whom i am here today!" the actor said in a tweet.

Earlier, Thakur had tweeted: "Sh Chiranjeevi Ji has had an illustrious career spanning almost four decades, w/over 150 films as an actor, dancer & producer. He is immensely popular in Telegu Cinema w/ incredible performances touching hearts! Congratulations @KChiruTweets!"

--IANS

sbk/arm

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, November 21 2022. 06:51 IST

