JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Currently investigating use of platform for sourcing marijuana, says Amazon
Business Standard

Ignored by Congress, tribals now partners in development: PM Modi

Modi said tribals were now benefitting from various welfare schemes launched by the BJP-led government

Topics
Narendra Modi | India Prime Minister | tribal community

Press Trust of India 

PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the dedication of the redeveloped Rani Kamalapati Railway Station to the nation, in Bhopal on Monday (Photo: PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lauded their contribution to Indian culture through the ages and said Lord Ram drew inspiration from them during his exile as he slammed the Congress for "neglecting" adivasis during its previous rules.

Tribals were now partners in the country's development and benefitting from various welfare schemes launched by the BJP-led government, he said. The PM also announced that henceforth Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas, the birth anniversary of revered tribal icon Birsa Munda, will be celebrated like Gandhi Jayanti, Sardar Patel Jayanti and Ambedkar Jayanti.

“When we talk about tribesmen's contribution some people get worried. They don't believe in the immense contribution of tribals to Indian culture. Their contribution had not been explained to the countrymen. People were kept in the dark,” Modi said.

“Those who ran governments in the past did not give priority to them. The country's 10 per cent (tribal) population was neglected," he said, attacking the Congress without naming the party.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Tue, November 16 2021. 00:37 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.