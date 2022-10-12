JUST IN
Business Standard

IIT-M unveils '3 GL', a prototype of new driving licensing process

A prototype of a new driver licensing process 3 Gate Licencing (3GL) was launched during the National Scientific Road Safety Conclave organised by the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras IIT-M

Topics
IIT Madras

Press Trust of India  |  Chennai 

driving test
Representative Image

A prototype of a new driver licensing process 3 Gate Licencing (3GL) was launched during the National Scientific Road Safety Conclave organised by the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M) here on Tuesday.

The 3GL process measures the behaviour of the driver, his knowledge of road safety and driving habits to practise the learned theory in a simulator and on-road driving conditions before receiving a valid driving licence, IIT Madras said in a press release.

"Road safety is getting collaborative with technology. However, each road, each region, city has its own DNA. To create such a scenario in a simulator is the biggest challenge," said director of IIT-M professor V Kamakoti said.

Training drivers is the most important thing in road safety and training schoolbus drivers is a good start. Children see them driving the most and are impacted by it, he said at the inauguration of the event.

Additional Director General of Police and chairman of Special Task Force on Road Safety Vinit Wankhede said, "Technology has to be implemented in a manner which yields results on ground. IIT and Tamil Nadu police are laying the groundwork for a scientific environment."

Some of the key outcomes during the event include flagging off a train-the-trainer programme for schoolbus drivers. Sharing the experiences of Tamil Nadu Special Task Force on the scientific enforcement approach to road safety jointly undertaken by IIT-Madras and the Tamil Nadu government, the release added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, October 12 2022. 09:05 IST

