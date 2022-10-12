Latest LIVE: Prez Murmu on three-day visit to Tripura, Assam from today

President will be on a three-day visit to Tripura and beginning October 12, the said on Tuesday. The president will inaugurate the Tripura State Judicial Academy and lay the foundation stone for the Tripura National Law University at Narsingarh in Agartala on Wednesday. In the same day, she will virtually inaugurate an MLA Hostel at the Capital Complex in Agartala and lay the foundation stones for various Tripura government projects related to roads, schools and hostels for students, the said in a statement.



The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will launch the "Gujarat Gaurav Yatra" on five different routes over the next two days to reach out to people ahead of the Assembly elections, due in December this year. The yatra will be launched by president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. Notably, the first 'Gaurav Yatra' was taken out by the then chief minister of Gujarat, Narendra Modi, after the communal riots and before the 2002 state assembly elections. The second 'Gaurav Yatra' was organised in 2017 ahead of that year's state polls.