Latest LIVE: Prez Murmu on three-day visit to Tripura, Assam from today
Only green firecrackers with QR codes to be imported, sold in Bengal: HC
Delhi Police again questions Rajendra Pal Gautam in religious event row
Karnataka eyes Rs 5 trillion investment at Global Investor Meet next month
Sitharaman in US discusses global macroeconomic situation with Yellen
G20 has great potential to work towards global good: Finance Minister
Bharat Jodo Yatra nothing but 'relaunching' of Rahul Gandhi: Karnataka CM
Gyanvapi case: Court's verdict on carbon dating of 'Shivling' on Oct 14
After Gandhis refused to fight Prez poll, decided to enter fray: Kharge
Floods hit over 33,830 people after heavy rains in 3 districts of Assam
Today News | Coronavirus | Droupadi Murmu

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 
Indians have proved the sceptics wrong, says President Droupadi Murmu
President Droupadi Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu will be on a three-day visit to Tripura and Assam beginning October 12, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said on Tuesday. The president will inaugurate the Tripura State Judicial Academy and lay the foundation stone for the Tripura National Law University at Narsingarh in Agartala on Wednesday. In the same day, she will virtually inaugurate an MLA Hostel at the Capital Complex in Agartala and lay the foundation stones for various Tripura government projects related to roads, schools and hostels for students, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will launch the "Gujarat Gaurav Yatra" on five different routes over the next two days to reach out to people ahead of the Assembly elections, due in December this year. The yatra will be launched by BJP president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. Notably, the first 'Gaurav Yatra' was taken out by the then chief minister of Gujarat, Narendra Modi, after the communal riots and before the 2002 state assembly elections. The second 'Gaurav Yatra' was organised in 2017 ahead of that year's state polls.

First Published: Wed, October 12 2022. 08:12 IST