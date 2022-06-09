IIT Madras develops robot to clean septic tanks without human intervention

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19 infections rise to 60 at IIT Madras; authorities on high-alert
No death reported due to engaging in manual scavenging: Govt
IIT Madras reports 171 Covid cases so far: Tamil Nadu Health Secretary
IIT-Madras turns Covid-19 cluster again, 12 students test positive
IIT Madras raises all-time high sum of Rs 131 cr from alumni, firms in FY22
-
Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras have developed a robot to clean septic tanks without human intervention.
Named HomoSEP, ten units are planned to be deployed across Tamil Nadu and the researchers are in touch with sanitation workers to identify the locations, officials said.
Gujarat and Maharashtra are being considered for the deployment of the robots that have been developed with an aim to eliminate manual scavenging in the next phase, they said.
At present, first two HomoSEP units have been distributed to self-help groups led by Nagamma and Ruth Mary whose husbands died tragically during sanitation work, through the support of the NGO, Safai Karamchari Andolan (SKA).
"The septic tank is a poisonous environment, filled with semi-solid and semi-fluid human faecal material that make up about two-thirds of the tank," said Prabhu Rajagopal, Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering, IIT Madras.
"Hundreds of deaths are reported every year across India, due to manual scavenging in septic tanks despite bans and prohibitory orders, he added.
Rajagopal explained that the HomoSEP can homogenise the hard sludge in septic tanks through custom-developed rotary blade mechanism and pump the tank slurry using an integrated suction mechanism.
In the last 5 years, 321 manual scavengers have died at work in India. @iitmadras researchers, led by Prof Prabhu Rajagopal @foenon, have developed a robotic machine #HomoSep that can effectively clean septic tanks & help in eliminating the inhuman practice of#manualscavenging pic.twitter.com/lXFAZllG00— IIT Madras (@iitmadras) June 9, 2022
Sanitation workers will be able to operate the HomoSEP on their own, after being provided with relevant training and appropriate guidance along with necessary safety measures, both of which our team is working on right now," he said.
"Safety plays a vital role in this whole procedure, starting with the design of HomoSEP itself, he added.
HomoSEP was first developed as a final year Masters' project by Divanshu Kumar under the guidance of Rajagopal and showcased at the IIT Madras Carbon Zerp Challenge 2019, after receiving seed support from IIT Madras' Socially Relevant Projects initiative.
Despite the pandemic-related difficulties over the next couple of years, the IIT Madras researchers collaborated with an IIT Madras-incubated start-up Solinas Integrity Private Limited (now headed by Kumar) to further develop HomoSEP.
GAIL (India) further supported product development and CapGemini supported efforts towards miniaturisation and portability of the robot, through their CSR initiatives.
Over the last year, NSE Foundation and L&T Technology Services Foundation have commissioned the fabrication and distribution of 8 and 2 numbers of HomoSEP robots respectively, through CSR support.
"The HomoSEP project is unique as it has brought together key stakeholders, including our team, an NGO, industry CSR and a start-up to develop a solution to an urgent and pressing social problem," Rajagopal said.
"No doubt the problem is large and complex, and we hope that our efforts serve as an inspiration for others to join in the push, he added.
Deepthi Sukumar, national core team member of the SKA said, "SKA, a movement against manual scavenging, has been campaigning for the mechanisation of all sewerage work."
"This is history in the making as Nagamma, a widow of a person who died in a septic tank, becomes the owner and an entrepreneur of mechanised septic tank cleaning services," she said.
"This enterprise will focus on changing lives of sanitation worker communities with dignified livelihoods providing mechanised sanitation solutions to stop manual scavenging deaths and will engage with IIT Madras for their technical expertise and support," she added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU