IIT Madras team to present Hyperloop concept to Elon Musk in LA

Avishkar Hyperloop, a team of engineering students from IIT Madras, have been shortlisted for the final round of Pod competition 2019 to be held in Los Angeles, California in July 2019. P2P lending firm will sponsor the group’s mission. The IIT students beat 20 other finalists in the competition.

Avishkar is comprised of a group of enterprising engineers, designers and business think tanks who work together at the Centre For Innovation (CFI) – a student innovation lab at – with the goal of designing and developing a new mode of transport, the

The concept of Hyperloop was floated by Elon Musk, founder of and SpaceX, and has the potential to revolutionise the transportation industry.

The competition itself is sponsored by to create awareness and bring the best minds in the world together to work on the concept.

Founder and CEO, Ajit Kumar said, “We aim to be at the forefront of technology that would impact the global business landscape and would continue promoting initiatives that can benefit the masses. At this outset, it is a privilege to be a part of this talented and innovative group of people and support them in innovative solutions. As a start-up we are aware of the hurdles that innovators face on their quest to success, and that’s the reason why decided to team up with Avishkar and support them in the monetary aspect of their mission”.