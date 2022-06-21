IMD warns of high rainfall in coastal Maharashtra, Goa, issues Orange alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued an orange alert for coastal areas of Maharashtra and Goa for extreme till June 25 at least.

Several places along the Maharashtra, Goa and northern Karnataka coast have already witnessed heavy to very heavy .

In the 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on Tuesday, Maharashtra's Palghar received 210 mm rainfall, and Dahanu 130 mm, Goa's Mormugao and Dabolim received 70 mm, each while along the coastal Karnataka, Manki received 100 mm, Udupi 90 mm, and Honavar 80 mm among the several stations that recorded more than 50 mm in 24 hours.

"Under the influence of offshore trough and strong westerly winds along the west coast in lower tropospheric levels, fairly widespread/widespread rainfall with thunderstorm/ lightning is very likely over Karnataka, Konkan and Goa, Kerala, Mahe, and Lakshadweep and scattered to fairly widespread rainfall is likely over central Maharashtra, Marathwada, Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal during next five days," the IMD forecast said.

The orange alert is applicable till June 25, the IMD said and added - as part of its impact-based warning - that people should be alert about localised landslides/ mudslides, damage to horticulture and standing crops in some areas due to inundation and, most important, be cautious about flooding in some river catchment areas.

--IANS

niv/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)