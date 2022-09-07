JUST IN
Deluge in Bengaluru prompts demand for hotel rooms; tariffs surge
In rain-affected Bengaluru, tractors turn unlikely heroes on roads
'Govt to invite bids for battery storage, green hydrogen, ammonia projects'
Following recruitment scams, Mamata orders overhaul of hiring process
US to participate in Sri Lanka's debt restructuring to help revive economy
Ujjain: Ranbir and Alia decide against Mahakal temple visit due to protest
JNU imposing fines of up to Rs 15,000 over protests, claim students
Breast cancer among men slowly on the rise & usually detected late: Doctors
Sebi imposes Rs 2 cr fine on Rana Kapoor in YES Bank AT-1 bonds case
Domestic airline industry may report up to Rs 17k-cr loss in FY23: Report
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Ayan Mukerji opens up on why Ranbir-Alia didn't go inside Mahakal temple
Business Standard

IMF chief says India 'a bright spot' in an uncertain global economy

Both the leaders shared concerns on key downside risks to the global economy and the cross-border effects due to the geopolitical situation and tighter financial conditions

Topics
IMF | IMF on India | Global economy

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Kristalina Georgieva
International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva (Photo: Reuters)

International Monetary Fund's (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Thursday said that despite global uncertainty and headwinds, India continues to be a bright spot in the global economy.

She made the statement during her meeting with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, where India's upcoming G-20 Presidency was also discussed and the IMF reiterated its support to India's candidature.

Both the leaders shared concerns on key downside risks to the global economy and the cross-border effects due to the geopolitical situation and tighter financial conditions, the Finance Ministry said in a series of tweets.

Sitharaman and Georgieva recognised the fact that the effect of increase in global inflation due to rise in food and energy prices as well as international debt has impacted low-income countries the most.

The Finance Minister underlined the need for ensuring energy security for all.

She also reiterated the importance of coordinated policy measures and multilateralism for mobilising adequate financial resources for climate action, while noting that committed funds by the developed economies are yet to become available.

She also added that carbon pricing may not be a feasible policy tool for climate action.

In the meeting, Georgieva and Sitharaman both underlined the importance of timely conclusion of 16th General Review of Quotas (GRQ) in a way that addresses inequity and imbalances in the global economy.

Georgieva agreed with the Finance Minister that for the IMF to remain relevant, it is important that a consensus on GRQ should be reached at the earliest to reflect the changed status of emerging market economies (EMEs) in the world order.

The significance of regulating crypto assets and a need to have a globally coordinated and synchronised approach on the matter was felt by both the leaders during the meeting, the Finance Ministry's tweet said.

Sitharaman urged upon IMF to play a lead role in this regard.

--IANS

ans/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on IMF

First Published: Wed, September 07 2022. 20:56 IST

`