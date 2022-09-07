After midnight checks, Tejashwi seeks overhaul of Bihar health system

-
After midnight surprise checks in some hospitals, Bihar's deputy Chief Minister and health Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday called for a high-level meeting of all the civil surgeons in the state to improve the health system of the hospitals.
The decision was taken after Tejashwi Yadav conducted surprise checks of three hospitals, including Bihar's largest hospital Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) at midnight.
Tejashwi was angry after seeing dogs inside the wards of PMCH. He also found that doctors and medical staff were unavailable at that time in the PMCH.
Wearing a facial mask and a cap to hide his identity, Tejashwi reached the hospital without any office employees and supporters. He visited the OPD, general ward and the ICU of the hospital. He found dirt inside the hospital which made him angry. He also asked the hospital superintendent to resolve the issues quickly and provide facilities to the patients.
"During the surprise checking, many irregularities were found in PMCH. We have called for the meeting of the civil surgeons of the state to address the issues related in the state government hospitals," Yadav said.
Tejashwi had been receiving complaints regarding the dearth of facilities and lack of alertness on the part of the medical staff in the PMCH. Many patients also complained about the unavailability of medicines.
Besides PMCH, Tejashwi also did a surprise check on Gardiner road hospital and Gardanibagh health center.
--IANS
ajk/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, September 07 2022. 18:20 IST