JUST IN
After midnight checks, Tejashwi seeks overhaul of Bihar health system
Mongolian President gifts horse 'Tejas' to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
SC grants liberty to Mohd Zubair to move HC for quashing of Sitapur FIR
RBI issues 'Alert List' on entities not authorised to deal in forex trading
Jailed Sena MP Raut seeks bail from special court in money laundering case
India will have new data laws in next 3-4 months: Rajeev Chandrasekhar
Putin, Xi to meet at SCO summit in Uzbekistan next week, says official
Dellhi: I-T Dept conducts survey on Centre for Policy Research
Former president Kovind given 'Z plus' security cover by Centre
ITC to pursue 'asset-right' strategy for its hotel business: Chairman
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Mongolian President gifts horse 'Tejas' to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
Cancers in adults under 50 on 'dramatic' rise globally, finds study
Business Standard

After midnight checks, Tejashwi seeks overhaul of Bihar health system

Tejashwi was angry after seeing dogs inside the wards of PMCH. He also found that doctors and medical staff were unavailable at that time in the PMCH

Topics
Bihar | Health sector | Tejashwi Yadav

IANS  |  Patna 

Bihar Deputy CM and Health Minister Tejashwi Yadav during a surprise inspection at the Patna Medical College and Hospital, in Patna (Photo: PTI)
Bihar Deputy CM and Health Minister Tejashwi Yadav during a surprise inspection at the Patna Medical College and Hospital, in Patna (Photo: PTI)

After midnight surprise checks in some hospitals, Bihar's deputy Chief Minister and health Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday called for a high-level meeting of all the civil surgeons in the state to improve the health system of the hospitals.

The decision was taken after Tejashwi Yadav conducted surprise checks of three hospitals, including Bihar's largest hospital Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) at midnight.

Tejashwi was angry after seeing dogs inside the wards of PMCH. He also found that doctors and medical staff were unavailable at that time in the PMCH.

Wearing a facial mask and a cap to hide his identity, Tejashwi reached the hospital without any office employees and supporters. He visited the OPD, general ward and the ICU of the hospital. He found dirt inside the hospital which made him angry. He also asked the hospital superintendent to resolve the issues quickly and provide facilities to the patients.

"During the surprise checking, many irregularities were found in PMCH. We have called for the meeting of the civil surgeons of the state to address the issues related in the state government hospitals," Yadav said.

Tejashwi had been receiving complaints regarding the dearth of facilities and lack of alertness on the part of the medical staff in the PMCH. Many patients also complained about the unavailability of medicines.

Besides PMCH, Tejashwi also did a surprise check on Gardiner road hospital and Gardanibagh health center.

--IANS

ajk/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on Bihar

First Published: Wed, September 07 2022. 18:20 IST

`