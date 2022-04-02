Implement central & state schemes in letter and spirit: Arunachal Secretary

-
ALSO READ
Arunachal Pradesh Deputy CM Chowna Mein tests positive for Covid-19
Arunachal's 2021 of infra push, climate declaration, China face-off
AFSPA now applicable fully only in 31 districts of 4 Northeast states
Technical team to prepare holistic plan for flood-prone Paglam: Khandu
Sanjay Dutt is Arunachal's brand icon for state anniversary celebrations
-
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar has directed all departmental heads to ensure that budget announcements made by Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein are implemented in letter and spirit.
The direction from the chief secretary came during a meeting held here on Friday in connection with the annual action plan of the central and state sponsored schemes and budget announcements for 2022-23.
Addressing the principal secretaries, commissioners, directors, deputy commissioners and other senior officers, Kumar asked all to take serious note of the policy documents, an official communique said here.
"It is the responsibility of the department concerned to ensure that policy documents of the budget announcement and the central and state sponsored schemes see the light of the day without any delay," he said.
Adding that every budget announcement will be given proportionate allocation, Kumar asked the departments to set timeframes to achieve the targets for the same.
"The government will view it seriously if the targets are not achieved in the proposed timeframe," he said.
Since the year 2022 has been declared as the year of e-governance', the chief secretary, while reviewing the e-governance projects under the department of information technology and communication said "all files between the directorates and secretariat should move through e-office from May 1."
Similarly, by June 1, e-office cells should be developed in the offices of all the deputy commissioners and all utilization certificates should be communicated through it, he said.
The chief secretary also asked the officers concerned to ensure that VSAT/ OFC connections to schools, police stations and all the circle headquarters are established at the earliest.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU