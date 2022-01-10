Arunachal Pradesh Deputy CM Chowna Mein tests positive for Covid-19

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Monday said he has tested positive for coronavirus.

Sharing the information on his Twitter handle, Mein requested everyone who came in contact with him in the last few days to quarantine themselves and get tested.

Today, I got myself tested for Covid through RAT and was found positive. I have got mild symptoms but doing well with no other problem. I request all those who came into contact with me in the last few days, to isolate themselves and get their Covid test done, the deputy chief minister tweeted.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu wished for speedy recovery of his deputy.

Get well soon @ChownaMeinBJP ji, our prayers are with you for speedy recovery, Khandu tweeted.

