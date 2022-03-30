Import of refurbished Apple devices denied due to e-waste worries: Minister

-
The government rejected an application for the import of refurbished Apple iPhone and iPads as it will expedite e-waste generation in the country, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.
Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar in a written reply to the Lok Sabha said that under the Foreign Trade Policy, 2015-20, import of refurbished or re-conditioned spares of refurbished parts of personal computers, laptops is restricted and refurbished or re-conditioned spares of capital goods is free.
In response to question whether the government has denied permission for import of used Apple iPhone and iPads which are sold as Apple Certified and pre-owned after repair by the original equipment manufacturer, Chandrasekhar said, "Yes, Sir.
"An application from M/s Apple India Limited was received in the Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change (MoEF&CC) in April, 2015 seeking permission for import of used Apple I-Phone and I-pads which are sold as Apple Certified and Pre-owned after repair by the original equipment manufacturer."
He said that the matter was discussed in the Technical Review Committee in its 37th meeting held during June, 2015 which deliberated upon the proposal with respect to Hazardous Wastes (Management, Handling and Transboundary Movement) Rules, 2008.
"The Committee so far has not recommended import of old consumer electronic items like mobile, lap-tops, televisions etc for the purpose of trading. The Committee noted that the items proposed to be imported are known to have short functional life and are prone to become obsolete in a short period of time.
"Therefore, generation of e-waste would become quicker in the country. The Committee therefore, did not recommend import of such items for trading purpose," Chandrasekhar said.
