Imran Khan says Pakistan to support J&K in their struggle for human dignity

Pakistan would continue to lend full diplomatic, political and moral support to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, Prime Minister Imran Khan said Monday.
Khan's remarks came in a message on the Human Rights Day which is observed every year on December 10.
This year, the Human Rights Day marks the 70th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.
"On the 70th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, we reaffirm our full diplomatic, political and moral support to the people of Jammu and Kashmir in their just struggle for human dignity, respect and inalienable right to self-determination, he said.
He said this year is also significant for Pakistan as it has joined the UN Human Rights Council.
"Pakistan's membership of the Council, for the fourth time, is a testimony to the confidence of the international community in Pakistan, as a consensus builder within the international human rights policy framework," he said.
