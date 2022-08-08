JUST IN
In a fit of rage, 'mentally disturbed' leader bites off minor's nose in UP
PM Modi 'saddened' by loss of lives in stampede at Khatu Shyamji temple
Rajasthan: 3 women killed in stampede outside Khatu Shyam temple in Sikar
Centre to move New Delhi International Arbitration Centre (Amd) Bill in LS
Centre to move Central Universities (Amendment) Bill 2022 in Rajya Sabha
Fire breaks out at factory in Ghaziabad's Bulandshahr industrial area: UP
Data story: India logs 16,167 new Covid cases; death toll at 526,730
Money laundering case: ED to produce Raut before special court in Mumbai
Justice U U Lalit: Only a 74-day tenure for a 'very good interim Pope'
CM Yogi to launch 'Radio Jaighosh' to mark Kakori Train Action anniversary
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
PM Modi 'saddened' by loss of lives in stampede at Khatu Shyamji temple
Business Standard

In a fit of rage, 'mentally disturbed' leader bites off minor's nose in UP

A political leader from Lalitpur bit off the nose of a poor 16-year-old boy in a fit of rage, said sources

Topics
Uttar Pradesh | Political Leaders | crimes

IANS  |  Lalitpur (UP) 

A political leader from Lalitpur bit off the nose of a poor 16-year-old boy in a fit of rage, sources said on Monday.

The profusely bleeding boy was admitted to a local hospital on Saturday night and later referred to the Jhansi Medical College for treatment.

According to reports, the boy, Abhay Namdev, works as a household help and the political leader got annoyed with him on a trivial issue and bit his nose off.

No action has been taken in the matter since the boy's family has not lodged any complaint yet.

SP Lalitpur Nikhil Pathak, meanwhile, said that the accused has been identified as Sachin Sahu, who is said to be mentally disturbed.

--IANS

amita/shb/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Uttar Pradesh

First Published: Mon, August 08 2022. 10:39 IST

`