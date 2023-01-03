Rajnath Singh dedicates to nation 28 infra projects worth Rs 724 crore

In a significant step towards strengthening border infrastructure, Defence Minister on Tuesday dedicated 28 infrastructure projects of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), worth Rs 724 crore, to the nation.

The dedication function on the Along-Yingkiong road in included the physical inauguration of the strategically-important Siyom Bridge. This is a state-of-the-art, 100-metre long, Class 70 steel architecture superstructure bridge over the Siyom River.

The other 27 projects were dedicated to the nation virtually.

The defence ministry said these projects comprise 22 bridges, including Siyom Bridge; three roads and three other projects in seven border states/Union Territories.

Eight of these projects are in Ladakh; five in Arunachal Pradesh; four in Jammu & Kashmir; three each in Sikkim, Punjab, and Uttarakhand, and two in Rajasthan.

In addition, Rajnath inaugurated three telemedicine nodes — two in Ladakh and one in Mizoram.

With the inauguration of these 28 projects, which were completed in 2022, the BRO has dedicated 103 infrastructure projects to the nation last year at a total cost of Rs 2,897 crore, said the defence ministry.

Last October, the defence minister inaugurated 75 projects, worth Rs 2,173 crore, from Shyok village in Ladakh.

In 2021, 102 such projects of the BRO were dedicated to the nation at a cost of Rs 2,229 crore.

Addressing the inauguration function, Rajnath said it was the priority of the government to connect the border areas and ensure the development of its residents.

“India has always been against war. It is our policy. Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi drew the world’s attention to that resolve when he said ‘this is not the era of war’. We do not believe in war, but if it is forced upon us, we will fight,” he said.

Praising the BRO’s role in confronting the Chinese in Ladakh, Rajnath underlined its crucial role in bolstering the country’s security through infrastructure development in border areas.

“Recently, our forces effectively countered the adversary in the northern sector and dealt with the situation with bravery and promptness. This was made possible due to adequate infrastructural development in the region. This motivates us even more for the progress of far-flung areas,” he said.

Rajnath lauded the BRO for ensuring socioeconomic development in even the most remote border regions, with special attention to the development of the northeastern region. Coining a new phrase, he said: “BRO is the nation’s ‘bro’ (brother)”.

The three telemedicine nodes inaugurated online by Rajnath will be connected with services hospitals through Very Small Aperture Terminal satellite communication systems. These will permit prompt medical intervention through specialists in services hospitals.

Rajnath also released a Compendium on New Technologies, which cites the latest technologies the BRO is adopting to negate the effects of remote and hostile terrain with adverse weather conditions. These are expected to affect engineering quality and help meet completion timelines.