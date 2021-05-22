In-depth research needed, only time will tell: V K Paul on mixing vaccines

-
Taking two jabs of two different Covid vaccines is "theoretically possible", but more in-depth research is needed in the matter, Dr VK Paul, Member Health NITI aayog said on Saturday.
Addressing a press conference here today, Paul said, "You asked me if a person can get inoculated with a vaccine different from the one he received in the first dose. Scientifically & theoretically's possible. But recommending this, is an evolving situation. No robust scientific evidence. Only time will tell."
According to a study conducted by the Spanish university, a combination of AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccine was entirely safe and effective in controlling the spread and prevention of the disease.
The study conducted by the Carlos III Health Institute in Spain found that the first dose of AstraZeneca followed by the second dose of Pfizer was absolutely safe and effective.
The university has backed its findings with the result of a clinical trial in which 673 participants aged below 60 years participated.
According to the Union Health Ministry, as many as 19,33,72,819 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered so far since the commencement of the vaccination drive on January 16.
