Kerala registers 28,514 fresh coronavirus infections, 176 fatalities

Kerala on Saturday reported 28,514 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the caseload to 22,92,091, while 176 deaths pushed the toll to 7,170.
Recoveries outnumbered fresh cases with 45,400 people being discharged, taking the total number to 20,25,319, while 2,89,283are undergoing treatment for the infection.
The Test Positivity Rate stood at 22.63 per cent, a health department bulletin said.
Malappuram accounted for the maximum of 3,932 cases, followed byThiruvananthapuramwith 3,300.
Ernakulam and Palakkad also reported over 3,000 cases each.
Of the new cases,123werehealth workers,214had come from outside the state and26,347were infected through contact.
As many as9,69,946people are under quarantine, including38,743in hospitals, the bulletin said.
A total of1,26,028samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative to1,86,81,051so far.
