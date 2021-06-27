In Gujarat 2022 Assembly poll fight will be between BJP and AAP: Sisodia

-
The 2022 Gujarat Assembly polls will be a straight contest between the ruling BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Sunday.
In Surat to welcome businessman Mahesh Savani into the AAP fold, Sisodia said the BJP was in power for over two decades in the state but had failed to bring about any change, whereas his party has emerged from the people, stood by them and was synonymous with "good governance".
"The trust and faith of the people in AAP is growing. The 2022 Gujarat Assembly polls will be between the party that has been ruling without bringing about any change and the party that has emerged from the people," Sisodia said.
He claimed people like Savani joining his party was a sign that the business community as well as common citizens wanted change in Gujarat.
Savani, who belongs to the politically influential Patidar community, is known for organising mass marriages for orphaned women and also runs hostels for HIV positive girls.
